Jamie Bennett Porteous Acquires 1,440 Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$174.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 817.34. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$150.58 and a one year high of C$250.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 449.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$245.77.

Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

