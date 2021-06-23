Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jazz reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same. Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Moreover, any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward.”

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.25.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.