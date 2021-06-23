Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

JAZZ opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

