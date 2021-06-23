Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.