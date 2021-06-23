JBF Capital Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

JBF Capital Inc. reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,365,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.75. 12,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,706. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

