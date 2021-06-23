JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 278,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

