Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.41.

ACN stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

