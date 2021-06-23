Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

AIRC opened at $48.40 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

