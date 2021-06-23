Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diageo plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.52.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

DEO stock opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

