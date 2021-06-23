Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

