John Kenneweg Sells 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $40,749,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 145.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 635,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 174.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after buying an additional 523,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $22,389,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.