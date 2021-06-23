Jonathan Schwefel Acquires 1,434 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $15,214.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,200.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Schwefel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Jonathan Schwefel purchased 470 shares of Vince stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $4,949.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Schwefel purchased 100 shares of Vince stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $1,047.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Schwefel purchased 94 shares of Vince stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $1,054.68.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Schwefel purchased 733 shares of Vince stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $8,246.25.

VNCE stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.60.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

