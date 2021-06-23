JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 295,873 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 295,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 147,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -660.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

