JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 93,903 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 17.44% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $27,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,345,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

