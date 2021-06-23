JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 20,568 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.71.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.