JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 36,116 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.82% of Arcosa worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 869,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after purchasing an additional 347,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.89. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

