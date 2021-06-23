JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $26,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

