JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.95 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $26,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.11.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.