JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Select Medical worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

