JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 28,600 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Churchill Downs worth $28,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.89. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

