JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 295,873 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 119.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

