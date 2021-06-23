JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 39,985 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $28,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $180.86 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

