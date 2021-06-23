JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $180.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

