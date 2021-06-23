JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,667,986 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667,986 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of VEREIT worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

