JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 467,371 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,250,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.11.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

