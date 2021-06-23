JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.21. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $98.55.

