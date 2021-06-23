Julian Stephens Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) Stock

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) insider Julian Stephens bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya, a saprolite-hosted rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.