Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,463 ($84.44) and last traded at GBX 6,449 ($84.26). Approximately 184,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 232,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,436 ($84.09).

JET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £100.06 ($130.73).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,850.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

