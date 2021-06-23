Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,680 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Shares of Kainos Group stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,394 ($18.21). 496,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.