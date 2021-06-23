KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $339.03 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.71. The firm has a market cap of $961.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

