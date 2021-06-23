KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $864.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $850.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

