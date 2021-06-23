KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $575.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $576.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,404 shares of company stock worth $14,644,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

