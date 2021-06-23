KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 68,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

