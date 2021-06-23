Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.23.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

