Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

