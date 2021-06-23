KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 256,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,327. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

