KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 503,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,116. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after buying an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

