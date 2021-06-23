KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 49.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $18.63 or 0.00055417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $145.01 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00108120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00170188 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,612.27 or 0.99990542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

