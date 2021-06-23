KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $33.66

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.33. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 4,317 shares trading hands.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

