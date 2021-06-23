Komodo Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $78.82 million and $4.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00338619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00199444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00109186 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009877 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,418,073 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

