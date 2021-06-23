Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $484.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.20 million and the lowest is $468.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $349.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTB opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

