Korea Investment CORP Buys 4,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

