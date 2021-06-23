Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.71. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

