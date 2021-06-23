Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $445.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

