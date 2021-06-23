Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.05. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

