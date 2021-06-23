Korea Investment CORP Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after buying an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 296.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

