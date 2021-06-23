Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.