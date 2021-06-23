Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Korn Ferry traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

