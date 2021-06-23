Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of KFY opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.
