Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

KFY stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

